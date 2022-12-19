Sister Wives' Kody Brown Doesn't Hold Back About Ex Christine

During Season 17 of "Sister Wives," viewers witnessed the fracturing of the polygamist family and the fallout from Christine Brown's decision to leave. In one episode, Kody Brown confessed to going through the motions for his ex. "I was holding her hand. I was kissing her. I wasn't in love," he said, per ET. "I was doing it as my duty as a husband." But in the "Sister Wives: One on One" special, he clearly wasn't going to play nice anymore after Christine decided that faking it wasn't cutting it anymore.

Kody tried to turn the tables on Christine, accusing her of causing their marital strife. "She's a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things," he said. Kody claimed that Christine got angry when he was talking to the wives about the possibility of reconciling with Meri Brown, who was basically estranged from him at the time. "She comes to our family party and leaves yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage," he said.

Though their relationship is done, Christine said that she would have stayed with Kody for the sake of their kids — if he'd bothered to build strong relationships with them. "If they knew he loved them, if he wanted to spend time with them, I'd stay," she said on the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast. "He just wasn't there."