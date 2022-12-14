Sister Wives' Kody Brown Explains Why He Felt Betrayed By Janelle Prior To Their Split

"Sister Wives” has become an increasingly popular television show on TLC showcasing Kody Brown's polyamorous relationships with several women. One included Christine Brown, who has since divorced Kody, per Entertainment Tonight. In September, Season 17 of "Sister Wives" was released and focused on the downfall of Christine and Kody's marriage. However, by the last episode, it seemed like the salesman was close to losing another wife — Janelle Brown.

Janelle, Kody's second wife, decided to tie the knot in 1993, per People. As time passed, however, the couple became more distant, and fights between the two arose. In 2022, the salesman and real estate broker decided to make the difficult decision to separate. Kody and Janelle's separation was revealed in a teaser for the upcoming "Sister Wives: One-on-One" special. The special is set to dive deeper into all the drama that unfolded in Season 17 of the reality show, including that of the 53-year-old and his second wife.

In the snippet, Kody said, "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me." The clip then cuts to Janelle sharing, "We've been separated for several months." Kody confirmed that the two are separated in the last moments of the teaser, leaving fans in awe. However, viewers also saw their rising tensions in the show long before they decided to separate.