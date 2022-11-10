Yet Another Sister Wife May Have Already Left Kody Brown

Keeping up with the "Sister Wives" gang isn't exactly as easy as it may seem. The polygamous family has plenty of drama that we often see play out on the popular TLC show, but it's no secret that the relationships Kody Brown has with his multiple wives aren't necessarily all the strongest. The reality family have been pretty open and honest about how many of them struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the issues they face living life in a polygamous family have led to at least one split.

Kody and Christine Brown announced they were going their separate ways in November 2021, and Christine has since been vocal about why she decided it was time to end things with Kody. "I've been heartbroken for years. I was tired of being heartbroken. Just tired," she said during a November episode of "Sister Wives" (via Us Weekly), making it clear she stayed as long as she did because she really tried to make things work. "When you feel like you're a minimal person in Kody's big picture, and you really don't even matter in the big picture, it changes the perspective on everything," she said.

But it seems like Kody could potentially now have split with yet another of his wives, as speculation is rife that he may now have called it quits with Janelle Brown.