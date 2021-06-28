Why Is Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Living In An RV?

"Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown recently shared some news about a new adventure she's embarking on. The reality TV star announced on Instagram that she'll be moving into an RV. She posted a photo of her new home, gushing in the caption, "So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure."

According to People, Janelle's RV is parked on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona. The polygamists moved to Flagstaff three years ago from Las Vegas. Janelle's husband, Kody Brown, had originally planned to build one big house on the property to share with all four of his wives. Yet the women ultimately decided that they wanted to each build their own homes separate from one another.

Janelle and Kody have been married since 1993 and share six children, three of whom still live at home. Despite their polygamous lifestyle and hit TLC show, Janelle apparently believes they aren't that different. She revealed, "We're a family, just like any other family. [We have] struggles and we love our kids, and we want our kids to be happy." Although she did clarify how she deals with her husband's other wives, telling Us Weekly, "Kody does a very good job of keeping things very separate. He doesn't usually talk about the other wives with me. If he did, I wouldn't really want to because I wouldn't want to hear it." She added, "I need to have a separate relationship." And with that, Janelle seems to be having her own separate "summer adventure."