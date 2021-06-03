The Sister Wives Cast Member 30% Of People Would Love To Get Rid Of

There's no doubt that "Sister Wives" is one of TLC's hottest hits. The show follows the Brown family — Kody Brown and his four wives: Robyn, Christine, Jenelle, and Meri — who are living their lives as polygamists. The series began in 2010, and most of the Brown kiddos who have grown up before our very own eyes and many of them have moved on and started lives on their own. And we're not going to lie — it's almost like our own kids leaving the next.

While a lot of the show is centered around the Brown children, it's the five adults who really bring the drama and help draw viewers in season after season. Kody, Robyn, Christine, Jenelle, and Meri have gone through plenty of ups and downs while living their lives in front of the camera. It's interesting to see the dynamic between Kody and each of his wives, and there's no doubt that different viewers have different favorites in the family. Really, it's just based on preference. So Nicki Swift conducted a poll to see which member of the Brown family viewers would most like to get rid of — and the results were pretty interesting. Keep scrolling to find out more about how you answered — specifically, who came in first (and who came in last).