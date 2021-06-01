The TLC Family Fans Would Never Want To Be A Part Of

TLC is known for its plethora of addicting reality television shows. Some of the highest-ranked series in 2021 include "Counting On," "Welcome to Plathville," "OutDaughtered," "Sister Wives," and "Sweet Home Sextuplets."

"Counting On" is a spin-off of the show "19 Kids and Counting," which followed the lives of the Duggar family. After "19 Kids and Counting" was canceled, "Counting On" was developed to allow fans to continue following the lives of some of their favorite Duggar family members (via Fandom). "Welcome to Plathville" premiered in late 2019 and features a conservative Christian homeschooling family based in rural Georgia (via CheatSheet). Fans of "OutDaughtered" love to watch the rambunctious set of all-girl quintuplets grow up alongside their older sister (via TV Guide). "Sister Wives" serves as a window into the world of polygamy as it follows the lives of the Brown family (via Radar). Finally, in "Sweet Home Sextuplets," viewers are invited into the Waldrop family, consisting of parents Courtney and Eric and their nine children, including a set of sextuplets (via IMDb).

All of these fan favorites have one important thing in common: They follow the wonderful and unpredictable lives of families. However, despite being entertaining to millions of viewers, not all fans would want to share in the lives of these families if given the choice. Nicki Swift wanted to know which of the families featured in these reality shows fans would never want to be a part of. Read on to find out which family fans dislike the most.