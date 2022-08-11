Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Distancing Herself From Kody Even More

There has been a lot of drama between "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown and his former sister wife, Christine Brown. According to IMDb, the hit show has been on the air since 2010, and fans have watched plenty of drama pan out between Kody and his four wives on the TLC series. From moving from Utah to Las Vegas and then Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, fans have been there for plenty of Brown family moves as well as several other milestones — some good and others not so good.

In November 2021, Christine Brown announced she was leaving Kody after being unhappy for quite some time. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she added as she asked fans for "grace and kindness" during this new phase in their lives.

Shortly after Christine made the initial post on social media, Kody followed up with a post of his own that explained the way he felt about Christine leaving him. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote on Instagram. "We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her." He also shared that the pair would remain "committed parents" to their six children. Now, Christine is distancing herself even more.