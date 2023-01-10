The Powerful Reason Fans Are Boycotting The 2023 Golden Globes In Support Of Brendan Fraser

The following contains references to sexual assault.

Brendan Fraser isn't attending the 2023 Golden Globes, despite being nominated for Best Actor for "The Whale." There's a very clear reason for this, one which Fraser has spoken about before. He broke the news to GQ in 2018 when he said that he was assaulted by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It happened in 2003, Fraser explained; he was leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel when Berk touched Fraser. Berk claimed it was a playful butt pinch, but Fraser said there was much more involved. "I felt ill," Fraser told GQ. "I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."

Fraser didn't report it at the time, though he did tell his wife when he got home, and the secret took a toll on him. "I became depressed," Fraser said. "I was blaming myself and I was miserable—because I was saying, 'This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.'" For context, the HFPA hosts the Golden Globes and so Berk's affiliation with the association was enough to mean that Fraser would not attend the Globes. Once Fraser did speak out, some wondered if the Hollywood Foreign Press blacklisted him. His career did hit a slump for a period, after all. However, with the hit "The Whale," Fraser's back in the spotlight and his fans are with him.