Eddie Murphy Effortlessly Roasts Will Smith At The 2023 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy is the latest star to poke fun at Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap, making quite the quip during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Per People, the comedy icon and actor received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honorary award presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." Tracy Morgan and his "Trading Places" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis presented the comedian with the award during the ceremony on January 10.

HFPA confirmed that Murphy would be honored with the lifetime achievement award last December 14, saying, "We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy. We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades."

Murphy — who started his acting career in the '80s — has been nominated for a slew of Golden Globes. In 2007, he won a best supporting actor trophy for his role as James Early in the hit musical drama "Dreamgirls." And as this year's recipient of the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, the comedy star couldn't help but poke fun at the highly controversial slap involving Smith and his fellow comedian Chris Rock.