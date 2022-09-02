Chris Rock Shares His Icy Take On What Will Smith's Oscars Slap Revealed

On March 27, pop culture enthusiasts gathered around their televisions to tune in to the 94th Academy Awards. While the show delivered incredible moments like Beyoncé's "Be Alive" performance and Ariana DeBose's win for Best Supporting Actress, it also included the infamous "Oscar slap" between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Since that fateful day, the shocking incident has remained within the news cycle due to various new developments.

On July 29, the "I Am Legend" actor released a formal apology to the comedian in a video statement on YouTube. "Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," he said. "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment."

While Smith has opened up about the slap through various public platforms, Rock has remained relatively low-key about his feelings aside from his occasional jokes. "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," he reportedly said during a comedy performance in New Jersey (via Us Weekly). However, on September 2, the "Everybody Hates Chris" star finally broke his silence regarding the incident and let's just say he doesn't hold back.