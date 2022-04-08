The Academy May Have A More Difficult Choice To Make About Will Smith Than We Thought

There's no doubt that the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Academy Awards will go down in pop culture history. While presenting the award for best documentary, Rock aimed a few jokes at famous members of the audience, but his jab at Jada Pinkett Smith's hair set Will off. He stormed on stage and smacked Rock in the face, sending shockwaves throughout Hollywood that are still being felt nearly two weeks later. For starters, seemingly every person with an ounce of celebrity from Lamar Odom to Tiffany Haddish continues to weigh in on the matter, voicing their support for either Rock or Smith. Then, after Zoe Kravitz and Jim Carrey chimed in their disapproval of Will, the internet flipped a switch and they were called out for their previous questionable behavior. Interestingly enough, Rock's comedy career also seems to be better than ever.

Despite Will's shocking behavior, he went on to win the award for best actor less than an hour after the slap. However, the Academy is still trying to decide whether or not to strip him of his Oscar, and it looks like the decision is proving to be a difficult one.