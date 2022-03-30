Zoe Kravitz's Blunt Take On The Will Smith Slap Has Fans In Meltdown Mode

Hollywood seems to be already moving on from the whole Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars debacle, but Zoe Kravitz isn't there yet. The "The Batman" star took to Instagram to express her contempt for Smith, who slapped Rock across the face on the 2022 Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

While Kravitz didn't mention any names, it was clear who she was pertaining to, given her scathing Instagram captions. "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote, along with a photo of the gown she wore to the awards show. She also shared a picture of what she wore to the after-party, and this time around, she alluded to Smith dropping the F-bomb on live television. "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," Kravitz wrote.

It's clear that Kravitz is not supportive of Smith's behavior, but her being vocal about it drew mixed reactions from people online.