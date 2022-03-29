Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Breaks Silence After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock
As the saying goes, an apology is a good way to have the last word.
One day after his violent outburst at the 2022 Oscars, "King Richard" star Will Smith took to his Instagram account to issue a public apology to the recipient of his aggression, comedian Chris Rock. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he began in the lengthy post. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he continued. "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."
Alas, his wife and the woman arguably at the center of it all, Jada Pinkett Smith, has kept mum following the incident — until now, that is.
Jada Pinkett Smith is here for a 'season of healing'
Jada Pinkett Smith has entered the group chat.. sort of. On March 29, Pinkett Smith seemingly hinted at the altercation that went down at the 2022 Oscars involving hubby Will Smith and Chris Rock with a cryptic Instagram post that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."
Perhaps, however, Pinkett Smith is also here for a round table discussion with both Will and Rock and simply waiting to get into the nitty-gritty of it on an episode of her candid talk show, "Red Table Talk." In fact, many took to Twitter to predict that such a meeting was already in the works. "That Will Smith & Chris Rock Red Table Talk is going to be lit #Oscars #Oscars2022," one user tweeted shortly after the incident took place. Meanwhile, another wrote "Chris Rock, Will Smith, and Jada gonna be on a Red Table Talk in two weeks to 'heal' this out. #Oscars." And it's entirely possible they're not too far off in their predictions.
As you may recall, Pinkett Smith has often utilized the platform to speak out about highly personal matters including her extramarital affair with rapper August Alsina and her struggles with hair loss. Maybe a televised heart-to-heart with all parties involved is exactly what's necessary in order to kickstart the season of healing. TBD, we suppose.