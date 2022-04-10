Chris Rock Reveals The Only Way He'll Ever Talk About The Will Smith Slap

While everybody else can't stop talking about the "slap heard around the world," Chris Rock seems more than ready to move on. In his first comedy tour performance post-Oscars in Boston on March 30, he was greeted by a standing ovation, per Deadline. Rock reportedly told the crowd he was "still kinda processing what happened," but that he'd address it "at some point" and "it will be serious, and it will be funny" when he does.

Now, TMZ is reporting Rock will only spill under one condition: if there's money attached. The outlet speculated it's likely he has been approached by broadcast companies for an interview and maybe the paycheck just wasn't big enough. According to the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Rock's comment came during his Fantasy Springs performance on April 8. He said, "I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good." The "that" being the infamous slap, of course.

Still, since it was a comedy show, it's entirely possible Rock was just joking about wanting to "get paid." However, if he did want to wait for a sit-down, perhaps he'll go the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry route, choosing to chat with interview queen Oprah Winfrey. Or maybe he'll pick Robin Roberts, who recently got Kim Kardashian and her famous family to dish in an ABC special. Another option is George Stephanopoulos, who landed Alec Baldwin's first interview after the tragic "Rust" shooting.