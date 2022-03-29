Kim Kardashian Doubles Down On Her Comments That Had Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reason

Kim Kardashian finally has something to say about the comments made against her controversial stance on working.

Early in March, "The Kardashians" star faced serious backlash after her controversial advice to women in business went viral. "I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said. "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work."

Many thought that her statement was tone-deaf, with people saying that it was a privileged take considering that Kim grew up rich. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," actor Jameela Jamil wrote. Journalist Soledad O'Brien also expressed disapproval, saying, "Also: be born rich. Really helps." Kim remained relatively quiet during this period, but in a recent interview with "Good Morning America," she finally got the chance to explain herself.