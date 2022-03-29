Kim Kardashian Doubles Down On Her Comments That Had Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reason
Kim Kardashian finally has something to say about the comments made against her controversial stance on working.
Early in March, "The Kardashians" star faced serious backlash after her controversial advice to women in business went viral. "I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said. "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work."
Many thought that her statement was tone-deaf, with people saying that it was a privileged take considering that Kim grew up rich. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," actor Jameela Jamil wrote. Journalist Soledad O'Brien also expressed disapproval, saying, "Also: be born rich. Really helps." Kim remained relatively quiet during this period, but in a recent interview with "Good Morning America," she finally got the chance to explain herself.
Kim Kardashian said that her comments were 'taken out of context'
Kim Kardashian wanted to clarify that she never meant to insult working women in her Variety interview. Speaking with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," the SKIMS founder offered an apology to those she offended with her advice. "It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect that work or think that they don't work hard," she clarified. "That was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."
She also noted that she came off as aggressive because of a question she had been asked before offering advice. She said that there's a "question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."
It's worth noting, however, that Variety editor-in-chief Kate Aurthur tweeted that Kim wasn't entirely being truthful. "Every outlet going with Kim Kardashian saying her comments were 'taken out of context,' please do refer to the video for @EWagmeister's story, which provides the context to the question, which was: 'What's your best advice for women in business?'" she said. Elizabeth Wagmeister also seconded her, "It's not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: 'What would be your advice for women in business?' The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually," she clarified. Make of it what you will.