Kim Kardashian's Comments About Making Money Have Landed Her In Hot Water

Multi-hyphenate Kim Kardashian thinks no one's willing to pick themselves up by the bootstraps and work. When speaking with Variety, Kim doled out some words of wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs. "I have the best advice for women in business," Kim began. "Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." She also noted that likeminded individuals are essential for one's success. "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life," Kim continued.

While Kim has a point, people on Twitter didn't take her words lightly. Many underscored how she already had a leg up in life since she has rich and famous parents. "If only we could all grow up rich with influential parents and then tell less fortunate individuals that they need to work harder. I'm not even doubting that she works hard. But holy s***," one user tweeted. "I have no doubt Kim works, but everything is easier when you have millions of dollars and an army of people working for you," said another. Even actor Jameela Jamil echoed the same sentiment. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," she said.

Business advice from someone as successful as Kim is always welcome, but the fact that she insinuated that other people are lazy is indeed questionable.