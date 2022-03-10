Kim Kardashian's Comments About Making Money Have Landed Her In Hot Water
If there's one thing Kim Kardashian is proud of, it's her relentless work ethic.
The reality star has always boasted the fact that she knows how to roll up her sleeves and do work to enjoy the success she has now. Time and time again, she has preached about the importance of having a good work ethic, and blasted people who claim that she doesn't lift a finger. "You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don't work hard. I don't sing. I don't dance. I don't act. But I am not lazy," she said in a feature with Interview in 2017.
Kim, indeed, isn't lazy. After all, she's created multiple multi-million dollar businesses, including her KKW Beauty makeup line and shapewear brand SKIMS. She's also the star of a hit reality show, the face of a slew of endorsements, a doting mother to four children, and on top of that, she's also studying to be a lawyer. Kim certainly deserves the benefits of her hard work, but in a recent interview with Variety, she dispensed advice to working women that many did not seem to appreciate.
Kim Kardashian said 'nobody wants to work these days'
Multi-hyphenate Kim Kardashian thinks no one's willing to pick themselves up by the bootstraps and work. When speaking with Variety, Kim doled out some words of wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs. "I have the best advice for women in business," Kim began. "Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." She also noted that likeminded individuals are essential for one's success. "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life," Kim continued.
While Kim has a point, people on Twitter didn't take her words lightly. Many underscored how she already had a leg up in life since she has rich and famous parents. "If only we could all grow up rich with influential parents and then tell less fortunate individuals that they need to work harder. I'm not even doubting that she works hard. But holy s***," one user tweeted. "I have no doubt Kim works, but everything is easier when you have millions of dollars and an army of people working for you," said another. Even actor Jameela Jamil echoed the same sentiment. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," she said.
Business advice from someone as successful as Kim is always welcome, but the fact that she insinuated that other people are lazy is indeed questionable.