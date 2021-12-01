What We Know About Alec Baldwin's First Sit-Down Interview After The Accidental Rust Shooting
A-list actor Alec Baldwin was riding high on the set of his Western film, "Rust" until it all came crashing down one fatal day in October when he discharged what was to be a prop gun and tragically took the life of his co-worker, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Following the fatal incident, Baldwin released a statement (via People) that read, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." But now it appears he's willing to try to articulate those feelings, after all.
While Baldwin remained largely mum in the month after the shooting (aside from an impromptu roadside encounter with TMZ) it now appears he's willing to try to articulate those feelings, after all — during his first-ever sit-down interview with television host and former Democratic advisor George Stephanopoulos.
Alec Baldwin's interview with George Stephanopoulos is 'intense'
ABC's George Stephanopoulos confirmed his sit-down interview with Alec Baldwin during a live episode of "Good Morning America" on December 1, referring to it as the "most intense" interview he has ever conducted.
"It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he's devastated," Stephanopoulos told "GMA" co-hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts about the lengthy interview. "But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well," he pointed out. "He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday," he added. The primetime special is set to air on ABC on December 2 at 8 pm EST and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.