What We Know About Alec Baldwin's First Sit-Down Interview After The Accidental Rust Shooting

A-list actor Alec Baldwin was riding high on the set of his Western film, "Rust" until it all came crashing down one fatal day in October when he discharged what was to be a prop gun and tragically took the life of his co-worker, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Following the fatal incident, Baldwin released a statement (via People) that read, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." But now it appears he's willing to try to articulate those feelings, after all.

