Will Smith Has Something To Say About His Oscars Ban
Ever since that thing that happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars (you know what thing we mean), everyone has been wondering the same question. What consequences, if any, will Smith have to face going forward? Well, so far, they've been pretty harsh.
First, the Academy released a statement condemning Smith's actions, i.e. slapping Rock on-stage at the recent Oscars ceremony. Next, Smith resigned from his spot in the Academy, according to Variety, saying, in part, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason." But that's not all. On April 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy announced it had banned Smith from attending any Oscars or Academy events for the next 10 years, though he would still be allowed to keep his Oscar win for Best Actor for "King Richard."
So, how is Smith taking his latest slice of humble pie? Here's what he has to say about his temporary Academy Awards exile.
Will Smith's statement was very brief
As it turns out — not much. Seven words, to be exact. According to Page Six, Will Smith's response to his Academy Awards ban read only: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." In all fairness, the Best Actor winner has done nothing but give statements in the two weeks following the infamous slap, which he followed up by shouting at Chris Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!"
In his acceptance speech that night, Smith apologized to the audience for slapping Rock. On the Monday after the awards ceremony, Smith apologized to Rock in a statement, per CNN, saying, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be." He apologized again in his statement announcing his Academy resignation, via Variety, saying, "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."
At a certain point, there's simply no more apologizing to be done. We have a feeling this might be the last we hear from Smith publicly for a while — though certainly not forever.