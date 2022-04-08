Will Smith Has Something To Say About His Oscars Ban

Ever since that thing that happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars (you know what thing we mean), everyone has been wondering the same question. What consequences, if any, will Smith have to face going forward? Well, so far, they've been pretty harsh.

First, the Academy released a statement condemning Smith's actions, i.e. slapping Rock on-stage at the recent Oscars ceremony. Next, Smith resigned from his spot in the Academy, according to Variety, saying, in part, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason." But that's not all. On April 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy announced it had banned Smith from attending any Oscars or Academy events for the next 10 years, though he would still be allowed to keep his Oscar win for Best Actor for "King Richard."

So, how is Smith taking his latest slice of humble pie? Here's what he has to say about his temporary Academy Awards exile.