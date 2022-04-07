JoJo Siwa's Movie Collab With Will Smith Is Officially Dead In The Water

Bouncing out! YouTuber and "Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa just announced she's leaving her role in "Bounce," a movie that was being produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Caleeb Pinkett, Jada's brother, through the family's Westbrook Studios.

"Bounce" is based on the book of the same name by author Megan Shull, per Deadline. The story follows a teenage girl named Franny on Christmas Eve, who uses her Christmas wish to wish for a new family, per Entertainment Weekly. Suddenly, Franny's wish comes true and she finds herself living the lives of other girls and families on Christmas Eve. While she continues to bounce between different families and lives, Franny ultimately learns the true meaning of love and family. Siwa was set to star as Franny.

Back in 2020, Paramount won the rights to the movie, but since then, much about the movie has been kept quiet. That is until now, as Siwa is speaking out on why "bouncing" from this movie was the best choice for her — despite the meaning of the movie being just the opposite.