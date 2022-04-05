How Does Jada Pinkett Smith Feel Privately About Will's Oscars Outburst?
Jada Pinkett Smith has finally chosen a side in the whole Will Smith and Chris Rock #SlapGate fiasco.
The "Red Table Talk" host has been noticeably silent ever since the 2022 Oscars. Her husband Will had smacked Rock on live television after the comedian made a joke about her alopecia, referring to her as "G.I. Jane." Jada was seen on-camera rolling her eyes right before Will stormed the stage slapped Rock, and told him to "keep my wife's name out of your f***** mouth."
Will has since apologized to Rock following the incident, admitting that he had "reacted emotionally." He wrote on Instagram, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong." Meanwhile, Jada didn't exactly issue a statement, but she did break her silence on Instagram by sharing a quote. "This is a season of healing," her post read, "and I'm here for it." And, while Jada has yet to address the situation at length, a source revealed what she really thought about her husband's outburst.
A source claims Jada Pinkett Smith thought Will Smith 'overreacted'
Jada Pinkett Smith is also not a fan of violence.
An insider told Us Weekly that, while she's not particularly "angry" with Will Smith, she does not tolerate what he did, either. "It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted," the source said. Jada also wanted to make it clear that she can stand up for herself and does not need anyone to defend her, including her husband. "She's not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did, she didn't need protecting. She's not a wallflower," they continued. "She's a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him."
However, it's still unclear whether she really was upset with Chris Rock's joke or not. When she shaved her head, she said that she learned how to rock it with confidence. "I don't give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine," she said in a now-deleted TikTok post, per Deadline. "Cuz guess what? I love it."