How Does Jada Pinkett Smith Feel Privately About Will's Oscars Outburst?

Jada Pinkett Smith is also not a fan of violence.

An insider told Us Weekly that, while she's not particularly "angry" with Will Smith, she does not tolerate what he did, either. "It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted," the source said. Jada also wanted to make it clear that she can stand up for herself and does not need anyone to defend her, including her husband. "She's not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did, she didn't need protecting. She's not a wallflower," they continued. "She's a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him."

However, it's still unclear whether she really was upset with Chris Rock's joke or not. When she shaved her head, she said that she learned how to rock it with confidence. "I don't give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine," she said in a now-deleted TikTok post, per Deadline. "Cuz guess what? I love it."