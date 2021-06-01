Why JoJo Siwa Is Trying To Get A Scene From Her Upcoming Movie Cut

Ever since JoJo Siwa came out of the closet in January, the teen star has been going from strength to strength. And now, on top of her millions of fans and sold-out tours, Siwa will be appearing in a Christmas movie produced by Will Smith.

As E! Online reported, the movie "Bounce" will be an adaptation of Megan Shull's young adult book, which follows a teen girl, played by Siwa, whose Christmas wish for a new family comes true. It will be directed by Susan Johnson, the filmmaker behind "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," and produced by Will Smith's company Westbrook Studios.

The film also features a kissing scene between Siwa and a male actor, which the former "Dance Moms" alumna is apparently keen to remove. She first announced that she had a girlfriend in January 2021, telling People that she wasn't straight but doesn't have a label for her sexuality yet. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she quipped. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," the star added.

While things seem to be going well with Siwa and her girlfriend, that's not quite the reason she wants the scene cut. Read on to find out what Siwa had to say.