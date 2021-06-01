Why JoJo Siwa Is Trying To Get A Scene From Her Upcoming Movie Cut
Ever since JoJo Siwa came out of the closet in January, the teen star has been going from strength to strength. And now, on top of her millions of fans and sold-out tours, Siwa will be appearing in a Christmas movie produced by Will Smith.
As E! Online reported, the movie "Bounce" will be an adaptation of Megan Shull's young adult book, which follows a teen girl, played by Siwa, whose Christmas wish for a new family comes true. It will be directed by Susan Johnson, the filmmaker behind "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," and produced by Will Smith's company Westbrook Studios.
The film also features a kissing scene between Siwa and a male actor, which the former "Dance Moms" alumna is apparently keen to remove. She first announced that she had a girlfriend in January 2021, telling People that she wasn't straight but doesn't have a label for her sexuality yet. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she quipped. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," the star added.
While things seem to be going well with Siwa and her girlfriend, that's not quite the reason she wants the scene cut. Read on to find out what Siwa had to say.
JoJo Siwa wants the kissing scene removed "so bad"
JoJo Siwa has opened up about why she wants the kissing scene cut, explaining that it wasn't because of girlfriend Kylie Prew, who is reportedly fine with it.
"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," Siwa stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The dancer added that, as well as having her own issues with the kiss, she worried that fans wouldn't be able to separate her from the character she played in the movie. "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird."
Entertainment Weekly reported that Siwa sounded "completely sure of herself" as she discussed why she wanted the scene removed from the movie. "I'm not about it," she added, standing her ground. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled." And it sounds like the teen sensation might get her way, given what she tweeted shortly after the interview was published.
"My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don't have to do anything I don't wanna do ever!!!" Siwa wrote, emphasizing that she is "so excited to make the movie 'Bounce' and couldn't have better people to make it with!!"