How Will Smith Stole Questlove's Oscar Thunder

What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into a night of controversy for the 2022 Oscars. In the clip that has been seen all over the world, Chris Rock was on stage about to present Best Documentary Feature to one of the nominees when he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed head. Jada suffers from alopecia — an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out. The joke didn't land well with her husband, Will Smith, who got on the stage and slapped Rock in front of other nominees and celebrities in attendance.

The slap quickly overshadowed the entire event, with celebrities like Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepping in to diffuse the situation after it happened, while users offered their wide-ranging commentary on social media. And while Will did publicly apologize to Rock the following day, viewers who watched the telecast couldn't help but feel for Questlove, who was caught in the middle of the drama — and had his winning moment overshadowed — by the two's actions.

As it turns out, Questlove and his producing team had similar reactions on the night.