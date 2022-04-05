Chris Rock's Other Brother Sinks His Teeth Into Will Smith
The Oscars slap that was heard around the world keeps reverberating throughout the entertainment industry, as people are still in shock over how Will Smith got on stage and threw his hand at Chris Rock's face. Since then, Smith has not only apologized multiple times, but he's also resigned from The Academy and seen a lot of his Hollywood projects put on hold as the fallout surrounding the slap continues to take a toll on his career. A lot of celebrities have also weighed on in the matter. Smith's former "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Tatyana Ali spoke out about the slap, saying on Twitter, "I don't know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I've seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him." Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince," also chimed in in a now-deleted Instagram post that said (via Page Six): "So PROUD OF YOU. There is only so much one can take... sometimes you have to slap back. Celebrate the win... nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn't need to go there."
While Smith has gotten both criticism and support for his behavior, it's Rock's brothers who sure have a lot to say about the matter. In fact, Kenny Rock sunk his teeth into Smith in his statement about the slap.
Kenny Rock has no time for Will Smith's apologies or excuses
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chris Rock's brother Kenny Rock said that he's having a hard time replaying videos of the slap because it's hard for him to see Chris attacked while "there's nothing you can do about it." He explained, "My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show." Kenny also says that Smith should have been escorted out of the Oscars that night and that to his knowledge, Smith had not reached out to his brother.
Similarly, Chris' other brother also had one simple word for the fresh prince. When a Twitter user asked Tony Rock if he approved of Will Smith's apology, he bluntly replied with, "No." Clearly, the relationship and support between Chris and his brothers is rock solid.