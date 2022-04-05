Chris Rock's Other Brother Sinks His Teeth Into Will Smith

The Oscars slap that was heard around the world keeps reverberating throughout the entertainment industry, as people are still in shock over how Will Smith got on stage and threw his hand at Chris Rock's face. Since then, Smith has not only apologized multiple times, but he's also resigned from The Academy and seen a lot of his Hollywood projects put on hold as the fallout surrounding the slap continues to take a toll on his career. A lot of celebrities have also weighed on in the matter. Smith's former "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Tatyana Ali spoke out about the slap, saying on Twitter, "I don't know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I've seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him." Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince," also chimed in in a now-deleted Instagram post that said (via Page Six): "So PROUD OF YOU. There is only so much one can take... sometimes you have to slap back. Celebrate the win... nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn't need to go there."

While Smith has gotten both criticism and support for his behavior, it's Rock's brothers who sure have a lot to say about the matter. In fact, Kenny Rock sunk his teeth into Smith in his statement about the slap.