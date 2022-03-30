Chris Rock's Brother Totally Brushes Off Will Smith's Apology

In case you have been living under a rock, anyone and everyone has been talking about all of the drama that ensued during the 2022 Oscars broadcast. Initially, the show ran smoothly. Then, Chris Rock stood on stage to present an award and delivered a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair looking like Demi Moore's in "G.I. Jane." At first, Will laughed at the joke but soon after changed his tune, storming the stage and slapping Rock across the face.

Not too long after the smack, Smith took home the best actor trophy for his role as Venus and Serena Williams' father in "King Richard." Smith sort of apologized for what transpired just moments before but he failed to mention Rock by name until the following day. "​​I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

Many celebrities have expressed their opinions on the drama, including Tiffany Haddish. She praised Smith for standing up for his wife at that moment, saying that it "meant so much to" her. Judd Apatow had a very different opinion on the matter, slamming Smith for delivering a smack that he claimed could have killed Rock. (The producer later deleted the tweet.) Now, Rock's own family is addressing the incident, including Rock's brother.