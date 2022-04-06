The Topic Chris Rock Obviously Refused To Address At His Surprise Comedy Show

When Chris Rock surprised the audience on April 5, he chose to once again stick to his prepared material and didn't discuss being slapped by Will Smith at the Academy Awards. According to Page Six, when Rock emerged on stage, audience members at the New York City's Comedy Cellar were visibly excited to see the comedian. He then let everyone know he still had no intentions of discussing the altercation for the time being. "He literally only addressed it as the crowd was going wild for his surprise appearance, and he got on stage and said, 'Lower your expectations. I'm not going to address that s**t,' " one audience member reported. In addition, Rock said he's been experimenting with some different comedy material since "all the sudden people cared about [the] early shows" of his tour, Rock joked, according to the source.

It seems that Rock isn't the only one who is avoiding publicly discussing the slap; Jade Pinkett Smith has only released one vague response on social media. Reportedly, Jada isn't upset with her husband over the incident but does wish Will hadn't slapped Rock. "It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting," an insider told Us Weekly. "He knows that, she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted," the insider said. We don't know whether the Smiths or Rock will truly address the incident first, but whoever does will surely get a lot of fans buzzing.