Nicki Swift Unveils Dancing With The Stars Fans' Favorite Male Pro - Exclusive Survey

"Dancing With the Stars" has seen quite a few professional dancers come and go over the years, making household names out of many of the super-talented stars who take on the challenge of teaching even the most rhythm-less celebrities how to Rock 'n' Roll.

One of the most notable male stars we think of when we think "DWTS?" Derek Hough, of course! Hough first appeared on the series back in 2007 when it was still on ABC, becoming a pro for Season 5. He really made the most of his time on the show too, working his way up from a pro dancer to a judge when he replaced longtime head judge Len Goodman in 2020. "It's funny how I look back at my first season and I look about 12 years old and then I think about all the different things — winning six times, coming second twice, and then, of course, all the amazing partners and people I've met and performances — and now being a judge. It's just sort of a crazy," he admitted to Good Housekeeping in 2021, revealing he felt like he grew up on "DWTS." But while Hough was always the show's clean-cut good guy, on the opposite end of the spectrum, we had the outspoken Maksim Chmerkovskiy (aka the bad boy of the ballroom) who wasn't afraid to cause a little drama and be outspoken after first appearing on Season 2.

But which male "DWTS" pro do fans actually love the most?