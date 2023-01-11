Nicki Swift Unveils Dancing With The Stars Fans' Favorite Male Pro - Exclusive Survey
"Dancing With the Stars" has seen quite a few professional dancers come and go over the years, making household names out of many of the super-talented stars who take on the challenge of teaching even the most rhythm-less celebrities how to Rock 'n' Roll.
One of the most notable male stars we think of when we think "DWTS?" Derek Hough, of course! Hough first appeared on the series back in 2007 when it was still on ABC, becoming a pro for Season 5. He really made the most of his time on the show too, working his way up from a pro dancer to a judge when he replaced longtime head judge Len Goodman in 2020. "It's funny how I look back at my first season and I look about 12 years old and then I think about all the different things — winning six times, coming second twice, and then, of course, all the amazing partners and people I've met and performances — and now being a judge. It's just sort of a crazy," he admitted to Good Housekeeping in 2021, revealing he felt like he grew up on "DWTS." But while Hough was always the show's clean-cut good guy, on the opposite end of the spectrum, we had the outspoken Maksim Chmerkovskiy (aka the bad boy of the ballroom) who wasn't afraid to cause a little drama and be outspoken after first appearing on Season 2.
But which male "DWTS" pro do fans actually love the most?
Dancing with the Stars fans love Val Chmerkovskiy
We wanted to know which male "Dancing with the Stars" pro Nicki Swift's lovely readers considered their favorite, so we asked that very question. Derek Hough and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were left out in the cold (as we only included the male pros who competed in Season 31 of the dancing competition), though it seems like fans just can't get enough of those Chmerkovskiy boys. Maksim's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, came out on top with an impressive 28.18% of the votes, comfortably making him the fan-favorite male pro from Season 31. It's probably not much of a surprise to see Val on top, though, as he's been on and off the show since Season 2, and fans have seen things blossom between him and the love of his life, wife Jenna Johnson, on the series. Adorable!
Coming in second place is another "DWTS" staple, Derek Hough's longtime bestie and Season 31's winner, Mark Ballas. Ballas began competing in Season 5 and quickly sashayed his way into fans' hearts. In a strong third place with 19.19% of the votes? That would be the lovable Sasha Farber, who sadly had to withdraw from Season 31 due to partner Selma Blair's health issues.
Next up, 11.88% of those we asked chose Season 28 winner Alan Bersten as their favorite, while Gleb Savchenko came in fifth place with 9.17% of the votes. Last but not least? That's Artem Chigvintsev, who landed himself 8.32% of the votes.