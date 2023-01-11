Federal Prison Expert's Tough Love Advice For Todd And Julie Chrisley As Incarceration Looms - Exclusive

Todd and Julie Chrisley's January 17 incarceration date is fast approaching. Indicted on tax evasion and fraud charges in 2019, the Chrisleys were convicted in June 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks out of $30-plus million in fake loans, per CNN. In November 2022, a U.S. District judge sentenced the couple to multiple years incarcerated in separate prisons. Todd was ordered to serve 12 years at the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, per Insider, while Julie will serve seven years at the medium security Federal Correctional Institution Marianna.

While the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple is reportedly turning to their faith in this difficult time, daughter Savannah Chrisley admitted that the scandal has taken an emotional toll on their whole family. On a December 27 episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," Savannah confessed to grappling with "high-functioning depression." The one silver lining for the Chrisleys has been the ability for Todd and Julie to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas 2022 at home before incarceration. "With the sentencing, the fact that they were able to come home ... that was a huge win," Savannah said on her podcast.

Nicki Swift spoke to federal prison consultant and author Justin Paperny about how the Chrisleys might navigate life during and after serving time. Paperny offered some reality checks — based on his personal experiences — to the couple.