Todd And Julie Chrisley Finally Break Silence On Their Prison Sentence

It's no secret that Todd and Julie Chrisley have gone through a lot in their personal lives due to their tax evasion scandal, which first came to light in 2019. While the pair has maintained their innocence throughout all the negative headlines and their 2022 summer trial, a judge ultimately found them guilty of multiple tax evasion charges in June. To make matters even worse, the couple learned their final fate in November, with the judge ruling that Todd would serve 12 years in prison, while sentencing Julie to seven years behind bars.

Ahead of her sentencing, Julie spoke with her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, on her "Unlocked" podcast, expressing concerns and maintaining her innocence, for the most part. "I think some people, they feel maybe that by reaching out to me, they can tarnish themselves or make themselves look bad," she told Savannah. The matriarch added, "Well listen, that's on you because I know what I've done. More importantly, I know what I haven't done." Savannah also expressed a few concerns of her own, including how she felt the justice system failed her family. "It's not when you've got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here, but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist," she said, harping on the fact that she thinks Todd and Julie are being used as an example since they're public figures.

Now, Todd and Julie are finally speaking out amid their sentences.