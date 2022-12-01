Todd And Julie Chrisley Finally Break Silence On Their Prison Sentence
It's no secret that Todd and Julie Chrisley have gone through a lot in their personal lives due to their tax evasion scandal, which first came to light in 2019. While the pair has maintained their innocence throughout all the negative headlines and their 2022 summer trial, a judge ultimately found them guilty of multiple tax evasion charges in June. To make matters even worse, the couple learned their final fate in November, with the judge ruling that Todd would serve 12 years in prison, while sentencing Julie to seven years behind bars.
Ahead of her sentencing, Julie spoke with her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, on her "Unlocked" podcast, expressing concerns and maintaining her innocence, for the most part. "I think some people, they feel maybe that by reaching out to me, they can tarnish themselves or make themselves look bad," she told Savannah. The matriarch added, "Well listen, that's on you because I know what I've done. More importantly, I know what I haven't done." Savannah also expressed a few concerns of her own, including how she felt the justice system failed her family. "It's not when you've got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here, but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist," she said, harping on the fact that she thinks Todd and Julie are being used as an example since they're public figures.
Now, Todd and Julie are finally speaking out amid their sentences.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are turning to their faith amid sentencing
Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are finally speaking out following their shocking prison sentences. Instead of talking to the media, they shared their thoughts on their famous "Chrisley Confessions" podcast in an episode titled "Unconditional Love, Children of God and Gratitude." As they have done in the past, the reality stars are sticking to their faith in God as a means to get them through such a difficult time.
Julie used a quote from Priscilla Shirer to express her feelings. "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last," she read. "Yesterday doesn't matter. Today is what we have." Todd echoed in his wife's sentiments, reiterating the fact that "tomorrow belongs to God because we're not promised tomorrow." In addition, Julie expressed concerns for her children ahead of the prison stint, saying that she wants to be a good example for them and she tried to put a positive spin on things. "You're going to come out the other side, and that you're going to be given the strength you need to get through it," she added.
It's been an especially difficult time for the family as son, Grayson Chrisley, was involved in a serious car crash in late November. Luckily, he sustained only a few injuries, but his car was pretty badly banged up. What a tough time for the Chrisley crew.