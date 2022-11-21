Todd And Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear
If "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were surprised by the jury's decision to convict them on all charges — which included defrauding community banks of $30 million — we can only guess how shocked they must be at their federal prison sentences.
Back in June 2022, a jury found the reality star couple guilty of tax evasion, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and, in Julie's case, wire fraud and obstruction of justice, in addition to the bank fraud, according to the Associated Press. "It's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd said on their ironically titled podcast "Chrisley Confessions" after the conviction. "We still hold steadfast to our faith, and we trust God will do what he does best, because God is a miracle worker and that's what we are holding out for."
Prosecutors argued for a "lengthy period of incarceration," per WSBTV Atlanta. On account of the "seriousness of the Chrisleys' crimes," the government initially recommended 22 years in prison for Todd and 13 years for Julie. Now, we finally have official confirmation as to just how long their prison sentences are going to be.
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to 12 years and 7 years, respectively
Unfortunately for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the judge in their case seemed more inclined to side with the prosecution and sentenced Todd to "12 years in prison," in addition to 16 months of probation, per WSBTV Atlanta. The outlet also reported that Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, with an additional 16 months of probation. It appears that the judge in the Chrisleys' case wasn't entirely convinced by their attorneys' arguments. In response to the prosecution's sentencing recommendations, the Chrisleys' attorneys requested the couple serve a significantly reduced sentence, arguing that Todd had accounted for all income and that many people, "including his mother," would be negatively impacted if they went to prison for many years, per Fox 5 Atlanta.
Throughout the indictments and trial, the Chrisleys have denied any wrongdoing. Instead, their lawyers claimed they'd been the victims of business manager Mark Braddock, who was the real fraud. Additional information surrounding the couple's federal prison sentencing, along with their reactions to the news, were not made immediately available.