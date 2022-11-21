Todd And Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear

If "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were surprised by the jury's decision to convict them on all charges — which included defrauding community banks of $30 million — we can only guess how shocked they must be at their federal prison sentences.

Back in June 2022, a jury found the reality star couple guilty of tax evasion, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and, in Julie's case, wire fraud and obstruction of justice, in addition to the bank fraud, according to the Associated Press. "It's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd said on their ironically titled podcast "Chrisley Confessions" after the conviction. "We still hold steadfast to our faith, and we trust God will do what he does best, because God is a miracle worker and that's what we are holding out for."

Prosecutors argued for a "lengthy period of incarceration," per WSBTV Atlanta. On account of the "seriousness of the Chrisleys' crimes," the government initially recommended 22 years in prison for Todd and 13 years for Julie. Now, we finally have official confirmation as to just how long their prison sentences are going to be.