Todd Chrisley Doesn't Hold Back About What Caused His Daughter Lindsie's Divorce

Todd Chrisley's relationship with his daughter Lindsie Chrisley has had its fair share of issues, but it seems like the two are in a good place now. Todd and Lindsie's rift started when she eloped with her now ex-husband Will Campbell, per E! News. According to Todd, Campbell never asked him for Lindsie's hand in marriage, which he felt was disrespectful.

Todd and Lindsie's relationship took a further hit when he alleged that his daughter had extramarital affairs with "The Bachelor" alums Josh Murray and Robby Hayes, per Us Weekly. The statement came after Lindsie had filed a police report claiming that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley threatened to expose a sex tape of her and Hayes.

Following the cheating rumors, Lindsie and Campbell divorced in October 2021. One good thing to come out of the split was a reconciliation between Todd and Lindsie. As reported by Us Weekly, Lindsie shared on her podcast "The Southern Tea" that her dad had reached out to her on social media. "After my divorce had become public, my dad had posted, 'I'm here, I love you, whatever's going on in your life right now I see it.' That's really more so how we were able to reconnect," she stated. Now that the two have repaired their relationship, Todd has opened up more about what led to Lindsie's divorce.