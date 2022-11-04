Todd Chrisley Doesn't Hold Back About What Caused His Daughter Lindsie's Divorce
Todd Chrisley's relationship with his daughter Lindsie Chrisley has had its fair share of issues, but it seems like the two are in a good place now. Todd and Lindsie's rift started when she eloped with her now ex-husband Will Campbell, per E! News. According to Todd, Campbell never asked him for Lindsie's hand in marriage, which he felt was disrespectful.
Todd and Lindsie's relationship took a further hit when he alleged that his daughter had extramarital affairs with "The Bachelor" alums Josh Murray and Robby Hayes, per Us Weekly. The statement came after Lindsie had filed a police report claiming that Todd and her stepbrother Chase Chrisley threatened to expose a sex tape of her and Hayes.
Following the cheating rumors, Lindsie and Campbell divorced in October 2021. One good thing to come out of the split was a reconciliation between Todd and Lindsie. As reported by Us Weekly, Lindsie shared on her podcast "The Southern Tea" that her dad had reached out to her on social media. "After my divorce had become public, my dad had posted, 'I'm here, I love you, whatever's going on in your life right now I see it.' That's really more so how we were able to reconnect," she stated. Now that the two have repaired their relationship, Todd has opened up more about what led to Lindsie's divorce.
Todd Chrisley details Lindsie's regret about her marriage
In Todd Chrisley's latest episode of his podcast "Chrisley Confessions," he shared what led to Lindsie Chrisley's divorce from Will Campbell. "My daughter said to me on her podcast several weeks ago that she would have never married her husband had she not had sex with him before marriage," he revealed (via Page Six). He went on to say that the "shame and guilt" Lindsie had over premarital sex with Campbell was what led her to marry him and that had she not felt her father's pressure, she wouldn't have been so quick to run to the altar.
Lindsie was only 22 when she and Campbell eloped in 2012, per Us Weekly. That same year, they welcomed their son Jackson. Lindsie and Campbell experienced a hiccup in their marriage after two years and separated briefly before reconciling. However, in 2016, they separated again and got back together a year later, only to put an end to their marriage in 2021.
These days, Lindsie has found happiness with Thomas Mollura, whom she affectionately calls "suburban dad," per Life & Style. Lindsie shared a video collage of the two of them on her Instagram feed. "For the first time in a long time, I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," she gushed.