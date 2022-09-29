Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Announces Exciting Love Life Update
Lindsie Chrisley has some big news to share about her love life!
The daughter of TV personality Todd Chrisley was previously married to Will Campbell, whom she starting seeing in 2009 and wed in 2012. Following nearly a decade of marriage, she and Campbell separated in July 2021, and by October of that year, their divorced was finalized, as People reported. Lindsie previously announced the split via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her son, Jackson. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."
Lindsie then opened up to E! News about the separation, saying, "We're just trying to remain as calm and neutral as possible to get through it, to make it the best situation for Jackson at this point." In June, Lindsie posted an Instagram Story in which she addressed rumors that she might be reuniting with Campbell. "No, I've moved on with my life and I'm happy where I'm at!" the "Chrisley Knows Best" star stated, per PopCulture. Now, Lindsie is sharing a major (romantic) announcement.
Lindsie Chrisley 'prayed for' her new partner
Lindsie Chrisley has gone social media official with the new man in her life. The reality TV star posted an Instagram video on September 28, which displayed numerous images of Lindsie and her new partner (whom she did not name) smiling, kissing, and embracing during a photoshoot. Lindsie's caption revealed that her beau's exactly whom she'd been hoping for. "I prayed for you," Lindsie wrote. "He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet." Lindsie then went on to explain that, although this relationship "has not been perfect," she "can't wait to see how [they] grow together in all aspects ..." She concluded by writing, "For the first time in a long time, I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."
Fans, including Lindsie's sister, Savannah Chrisley, flocked to the comments section to share warm wishes for the happy couple. "I'm so happy for you... I can't wait until I find the one that made it all worth it ... I'm so proud of you! I love you!" Savannah wrote. Life&Style reported that Lindsie's significant other is Thomas Mollura, whom Lindsie has referred to as "suburban dad" on past episodes of her podcast. The outlet added that Mollura works as an account executive and is the father of two children. In addition, he and Lindsie went to the same high school. Here's hoping the happy couple's future is filled with continued bliss!