Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Announces Exciting Love Life Update

Lindsie Chrisley has some big news to share about her love life!

The daughter of TV personality Todd Chrisley was previously married to Will Campbell, whom she starting seeing in 2009 and wed in 2012. Following nearly a decade of marriage, she and Campbell separated in July 2021, and by October of that year, their divorced was finalized, as People reported. Lindsie previously announced the split via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her son, Jackson. ⁣⁣"It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

Lindsie then opened up to E! News about the separation, saying, "We're just trying to remain as calm and neutral as possible to get through it, to make it the best situation for Jackson at this point." In June, Lindsie posted an Instagram Story in which she addressed rumors that she might be reuniting with Campbell. "No, I've moved on with my life and I'm happy where I'm at!" the "Chrisley Knows Best" star stated, per PopCulture. Now, Lindsie is sharing a major (romantic) announcement.