Lindsie Chrisley Opens Up About Her Struggles As A Mom

Being a parent isn't always easy, and for former "Chrisley Knows Best" star Lindsie Chrisley, there is one struggle she is still navigating eight years after becoming a mother. During the July 14 episode of "The Southern Tea" podcast, Lindsie opened up about how hard of a time she has separating herself from her son, Jackson.

"I always just feel like he needs me at all times even though I know he's okay with Will's parents," she confessed to co-host Katy Harrell. "Maybe it's just really like conceited of me to be like, 'Oh, well I can just do it better than everybody else, so I don't want somebody else doing it, and like I'm his mom,'" she contemplated. Lindsie gave birth to Jackson with husband Will Campbell in 2012, per Us Weekly.

Lindsie then revealed that her separation issues cost her a sense of personal identity. "I just say to the point you were making about taking time and like you doing your thing and him doing his thing," she said to Katy about her marriage, "I feel like that's super important to a relationship because then you find yourself after many years where I found myself lost, you know, and I'm like, 'Okay, what is my relationship?'"

It hasn't been an easy road for Lindsie, but she is finally understanding that it's best to give her child some space. This is how she's getting through her struggle.