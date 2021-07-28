Inside Lindsie Chrisley's Split From Husband Will Campbell

Another reality TV couple bites the dust. Lindsie Chrisley, former star of "Chrisley Knows Best," has called it quits with her husband of nine years, Will Campbell. The USA Network alum announced via Instagram on July 27 they are divorcing, revealing the two "mutually decided to end [their] marriage." Lindsie and Will are the parents of their son, 8-year-old Jackson, whom they welcomed nearly a year after their January 2012 wedding, per Us Weekly.

The news of Lindsie and Will's split came months after the "Coffee Convos" podcast host last posted about her estranged spouse on Instagram in February 2021. While celebrating Valentine's Day, Lindsie shared a photo of herself sitting between Will's legs on some steps, writing, "At the courthouse. Make it fashionable and kind. 12 years. Can't break that." Despite the lovey-dovey snapshot, the mom of one shared a more somber message in the lengthier portion of her caption. "If you've followed me for a long time you know I'm not big on Valentine's Day ... [but] I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human and what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters," Lindsie penned. "We all have different love stories and it's not always easy, but I'm committed to leading with love — no matter where life takes us."

Of course, there's more to this than an old Valentine's Day message — keep scrolling for more details on Lindsie and Will's breakup.