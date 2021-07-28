Inside Lindsie Chrisley's Split From Husband Will Campbell
Another reality TV couple bites the dust. Lindsie Chrisley, former star of "Chrisley Knows Best," has called it quits with her husband of nine years, Will Campbell. The USA Network alum announced via Instagram on July 27 they are divorcing, revealing the two "mutually decided to end [their] marriage." Lindsie and Will are the parents of their son, 8-year-old Jackson, whom they welcomed nearly a year after their January 2012 wedding, per Us Weekly.
The news of Lindsie and Will's split came months after the "Coffee Convos" podcast host last posted about her estranged spouse on Instagram in February 2021. While celebrating Valentine's Day, Lindsie shared a photo of herself sitting between Will's legs on some steps, writing, "At the courthouse. Make it fashionable and kind. 12 years. Can't break that." Despite the lovey-dovey snapshot, the mom of one shared a more somber message in the lengthier portion of her caption. "If you've followed me for a long time you know I'm not big on Valentine's Day ... [but] I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human and what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters," Lindsie penned. "We all have different love stories and it's not always easy, but I'm committed to leading with love — no matter where life takes us."
Of course, there's more to this than an old Valentine's Day message — keep scrolling for more details on Lindsie and Will's breakup.
Lindsie Chrisley is 'focusing on the new beginnings'
Lindsie Chrisley appears to be embracing her journey as a single mom in her 30s. The daughter of Todd Chrisley and Teresa Terry announced her split from estranged husband Will Campbell, saying, "While one door closes, another opens." And Lindsie has been through this door once before — as E! Online reported, the "Southern Tea" podcast host previously once filed for divorce in August 2016, but the two reconnected later on. So who's to say it can't happen again this time?
Either way, the two are focused on the positive for the time being. "We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together," Lindsie continued in her post. "We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son, whom we both love very much." Tagging their location in Atlanta, Georgia, and revealing she bought a new home, Lindsie said she's "focusing on the new beginnings ahead," as well as looking forward to "a fresh space with the move [happening] this week."
As for Will's take? He hasn't publicly commented on the split as of this writing, but that's not too surprising as he's historically been more private.