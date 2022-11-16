Prosecutors Reportedly Seek Lengthy Prison Time For Todd And Julie Chrisley

Members of the "Real Housewives" universe are not the only reality stars to face significant legal trouble and/or prison time. Todd and Julie Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" could, in fact, give even "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah a run for her money in the (alleged) fraud department. Now we've learned that prosecutors in their case are arguing that the couple should serve serious prison time.

In June of 2022, a jury found the Chrisleys guilty of several financial crimes, according to the Associated Press. The couple was convicted for taking out fraudulent loans from community banks to the tune of $30 million by using fake documents. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion because, according to prosecutors, they hid income from the IRS using one of their own businesses. On top of all of that, the jury also delivered a guilty verdict to Julie on charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The date of the sentencing trial has been postponed until November 21, according to People, but we already know what prosecutors are seeking.