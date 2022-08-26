Todd Chrisley Has Clear Message For Critics After His Guilty Fraud Verdict

It's been a long road for Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, amid the tax evasion scandal that's rocked their world. Over the summer, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars faced multiple counts of tax fraud in Georgia. As fans know, they resided there before moving to the Nashville, Tennessee area. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a jury found the famous couple guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. As of this writing, Todd and Julie have not received their sentences, but they could face up to 30 years in prison. Ahead of the trial, Todd shared an Instagram post that read, "God doesn't give us what we can handle. God helps us handle what we are given."

Since their guilty verdict, Todd has not shied away from speaking out on social media and his podcast. According to In Touch Weekly, the patriarch touched on the subject on a podcast episode of "Chrisley Confessions," where he addressed how the negative attention has affected all family members, especially their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley. Todd shared that there "has been some of those comments, and it does hurt [Grayson's] feelings." The reality star added their family has never received as much negative press as they did once they received the guilty verdict. Julie echoed the same sentiments as her husband, stating that it has been "a telling time" for the family.

Now, Todd is not mincing words amid more comments from critics.