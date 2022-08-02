Todd Chrisley Gets Real About His Self-Destruction Leading To Legal Woes

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are the center of the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," which began airing in 2014, per IMDb. However, the famous duo has recently come under fire for some legal woes. Todd and Julie's tax evasion trial made one headline after the next.

According to Vulture, the couple's highly publicized trial ended on June 7, and unfortunately, the verdict was not in their favor, and the jury found the couple guilty of all charges against them. As of this writing, they are currently awaiting their sentencing, which includes the possibility of a maximum of 30 years behind bars. Special agent James E. Dorsey released a statement after the trial, saying "These convictions should send a clear message regardless of your fame or notoriety, everyone will be held accountable for paying their fair share of taxes." He added that the couple used the fraudulent funds to purchase "luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel."

Todd and Julie have remained relatively quiet after the charges, but their kids (especially daughter Savannah Chrisley) have shared their thoughts on social media. In a June 17 post, Savannah asked fans to be kind to her family. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed," she wrote. On the other hand, Todd is taking some accountability for his actions.