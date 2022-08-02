Todd Chrisley Gets Real About His Self-Destruction Leading To Legal Woes
Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are the center of the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," which began airing in 2014, per IMDb. However, the famous duo has recently come under fire for some legal woes. Todd and Julie's tax evasion trial made one headline after the next.
According to Vulture, the couple's highly publicized trial ended on June 7, and unfortunately, the verdict was not in their favor, and the jury found the couple guilty of all charges against them. As of this writing, they are currently awaiting their sentencing, which includes the possibility of a maximum of 30 years behind bars. Special agent James E. Dorsey released a statement after the trial, saying "These convictions should send a clear message regardless of your fame or notoriety, everyone will be held accountable for paying their fair share of taxes." He added that the couple used the fraudulent funds to purchase "luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel."
Todd and Julie have remained relatively quiet after the charges, but their kids (especially daughter Savannah Chrisley) have shared their thoughts on social media. In a June 17 post, Savannah asked fans to be kind to her family. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed," she wrote. On the other hand, Todd is taking some accountability for his actions.
Todd Chrisley confesses that he lost himself due to his fame
Todd Chrisley is never one to shy away from talking about tough topics, including the self-destruction that took place leading up to all of his legal drama. The patriarch spilled some major tea on an episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. Guess what? The episode was fittingly titled "Revenge is a Drug, Land of Dreams, and Comebacks Begin with Jesus." In the tell-all episode, Todd confessed that once he landed his reality show, he let fame get to his head and made some poor financial decisions.
The star explained to fans, "I got lost when I couldn't tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth. He added that "the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff." He went on to say, "You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace." He also said that he was "ignorant" because he didn't understand the difference between self-worth and net worth.
Todd added that his faith kept him afloat, which has been a big theme in his life. In his last Instagram post following the trial, the reality star shared a quote that read, "God doesn't give us what we can handle. God helps us handle what we are given."