The Surprise That Had J.J. Watt In Tears Before His Final NFL Game

At the tail end of December 2022, Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt announced that he was retiring. Sharing side-by-side pictures of him holding his baby son Koa with his wife on the field, Watt tweeted, "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

As reported by the NFL, Watt later revealed his reason for retiring. "I've known for a little while. It's the right time," Watt said to reporters following the announcement. "It feels like the right time. I've put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It's heavy, I mean it's really heavy," he shared. Watt admitted that his "heart scare" had something to do with his decision to quit. During the season, he wound up in the hospital due to atrial fibrillation which resulted in doctors having to shock his heart. However, he still went on to play that week.

On January 8, Watt played his last game for the Cardinals, which sadly resulted in a loss. His final moments as a football player were emotional, and a special surprise before his final game may have given him extra motivation.