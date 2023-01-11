Naomi Osaka Puts Tennis Career On Pause With Pregnancy Announcement

Speculation has grown over Naomi Osaka's health ever since the tennis pro withdrew from Japan's Pan Pacific Open last September. Citing abdominal pain, the four-time grand slam winner shared in a statement at the time, "I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me," per the South China Morning Post. Osaka's last-minute withdrawal comes after pulling out of last year's Wimbledon due to ongoing issues with her left Achilles tendon, per Forbes. She has not played on the court since.

After clinching the U.S. Open championship in 2018 and 2020, as well as the Australian Open's in 2019 and 2021, Osaka shot to No. 1 in the WTA world rankings. Currently, recent setbacks have her placed at No. 47. In a now-famous incident, Osaka withdrew from the French Open in May 2021, citing mental health concerns. Revealing that she "suffered long bouts of depression" ever since her win at the 2018 U.S. Open, Osaka helped begin an international discourse about professional athletes' mental health needs. After a five-month hiatus, Osaka returned to pro tennis in September 2021, with the road back being quite bumpy. Losing the Australian Open upon her return, Osaka also lost in the first round of the French Open in 2022, skipped Wimbledon that year, and lost the US Open, as well.

It's a new year, however, and the 25-year-old tennis star just shared some unexpected personal news.