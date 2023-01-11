Naomi Osaka Puts Tennis Career On Pause With Pregnancy Announcement
Speculation has grown over Naomi Osaka's health ever since the tennis pro withdrew from Japan's Pan Pacific Open last September. Citing abdominal pain, the four-time grand slam winner shared in a statement at the time, "I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me," per the South China Morning Post. Osaka's last-minute withdrawal comes after pulling out of last year's Wimbledon due to ongoing issues with her left Achilles tendon, per Forbes. She has not played on the court since.
After clinching the U.S. Open championship in 2018 and 2020, as well as the Australian Open's in 2019 and 2021, Osaka shot to No. 1 in the WTA world rankings. Currently, recent setbacks have her placed at No. 47. In a now-famous incident, Osaka withdrew from the French Open in May 2021, citing mental health concerns. Revealing that she "suffered long bouts of depression" ever since her win at the 2018 U.S. Open, Osaka helped begin an international discourse about professional athletes' mental health needs. After a five-month hiatus, Osaka returned to pro tennis in September 2021, with the road back being quite bumpy. Losing the Australian Open upon her return, Osaka also lost in the first round of the French Open in 2022, skipped Wimbledon that year, and lost the US Open, as well.
It's a new year, however, and the 25-year-old tennis star just shared some unexpected personal news.
Naomi Osaka will return in 2024 after giving birth
Was Naomi Osaka's abdominal pain last year a sign of a bun in the oven? Having just withdrawn from 2023's Australian Open, Osaka shared in a January 11 tweet the exciting news of her pregnancy. Posting a photo of her ultrasound, Osaka captioned it, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023." In a statement shared in the same post, Osaka confirmed that she will be back at the Australian Open in 2024, adding that she couldn't wait for "my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"
Osaka also reflected upon the difficulties she's experienced, personally and professionally, over the last few years. "I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she mused, adding that her time away allowed "a new love and appreciation for the game " to grow.
Although Osaka didn't name her baby's father in the announcement, it's safe to assume that it's her boyfriend of four years, rapper Cordae. In a joint GQ interview with Osaka in February 2021, Cordae revealed the two cherished their privacy as a couple. "We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us," Cordae said. "So we kind of move very reclusively. We don't really post intimate moments."