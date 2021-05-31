The Real Reason Naomi Osaka Withdrew From The French Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been making headlines for more than just her on-the-court performance. On May 26, 2021, the four-time Major winner took to Twitter to announce that she would not be speaking to the press at the French Open, citing mental health issues as her reasoning. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," she wrote. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people who doubt me." While fans (for the most part) applauded Osaka's decision, the French Tennis Federation was less than impressed, especially when Osaka stayed true to her word and refused to talk to the media following her win on May 30, per CNN.

In fact, the FFT was criticized for serving up some shade of their own! A since-deleted post featuring photos of fellow players Rafael Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff speaking with media — alongside the caption, "They understood the assignment" — sparked immediate backlash among fans. Even tennis legend Rennae Stubbs tweeted in response that "this is some serious shade from Roland Garros."

Things further snowballed when Osaka delivered another bombshell announcement on May 31, this time sharing her decision to withdraw from the French Open. But what's prompting her choice to do so?