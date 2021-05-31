The Real Reason Naomi Osaka Is Causing Such A Stir

Four-time Grand Slam tennis singles champion Naomi Osaka stirred the pot when she made an announcement via her Instagram page while competing in the French Open. She wrote, "I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros." When Osaka announced her decision earlier in the tournament, she wrote that she has "often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health, and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one."

Osaka further explained, "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me." It seems as if she was trying to protect herself from a barrage of questions after a match. However, Osaka also clarified that her position, noting that the decision was "nothing personal to the tournament" or toward the journalists. However, Osaka felt, "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room ... I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down ..."

"If the organizations think that they can just keep saying, 'do press or you're gonna be fined,' and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh," Osaka stated before adding that she hoped the money from her fine would go toward a "mental health charity."