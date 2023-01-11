RHOBH's Kyle Richards Defends Gwen Stefani Over Controversial Comments

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards will tell anyone who asks — in fact, her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff did ask several times during the show's 12th season — that she takes racism very seriously. At least, Richards takes accusations of racism very seriously. So when pop singer Gwen Stefani (who is an American of Italian and Irish descent) started catching heat for a bizarre interview with Allure in which she repeatedly insisted, "I'm Japanese," why shouldn't Richards decide to weigh in?

It was just in the past few years that Stefani started receiving some belated criticism for her "Harajuku Girls" of the mid-aughts. Essays like this one in Time called Stefani out for cultural appropriation and using Asian women as props, though Stefani has never backed down from the whole "Harajuku Girls" thing. She stirred up the controversy all over again in January 2023, when she was quoted by Allure calling herself Japanese and describing herself, as "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl."