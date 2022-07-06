Kyle Richards' Public Statement On RHOBH Backlash Falls Short For Fans

Kyle Richards took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. She said that when Sutton Stracke was sharing her experience, she reacted that way because she thought Stracke wasn't letting Diana Jenkins "have her moment." She also confessed to having "a few drinks," so she didn't act as well as she'd hoped. In regards to her comments about Erika Jayne, Richards went on to explain that she wasn't making fun of how Jayne cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' son. She was "laughing about a friend's drunken, ridiculous behavior" because it was nothing she had seen in the past.

Fans didn't seem to appreciate Richards' statement. One viewer said there's a "lack of accountability" shown in the star's message. There were also fans who expressed disappointment because they didn't think Richards felt remorse. "It sounds like she is defending her actions instead of listening to WHY people are upset and disappointed," one fan tweeted, with another saying, "This is the issue when you think you can do no wrong, you completely miss the impact your actions and words have." Some fans even petitioned to have her kicked out of the show. "Recast everyone but Garcelle and Sutton!" one fan wrote.

It seems Richards didn't offer an outright apology to viewers in her statement, but she did say that she wanted to share with fans that she "felt absolutely terrible" after watching the clips, and was "disappointed" in herself.