Kyle Richards Is In Hot Water Over Her Latest Behavior On RHOBH

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans are furious at Kyle Richards for her actions in the latest episode of the glamorous reality series.

The child actor turned TV personality who has been a Beverly Hills Housewife since the program's first episode over 12 years ago certainly has a penchant for drama, even by "RHOBH" standards. Although Kyle is an "RHOBH" mainstay, she has had her fair share of controversies and fights with fellow cast members. Her ongoing feud with former costar Lisa Vanderpump over "Puppygate" continues to this day! And although Kyle has had her big sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton join the cast, we all know how sisters can bicker. OG "RHOBH" fans remember when Kyle fought with Kim in the limousine and Kim accused Kyle of "[stealing her] g**d*** house."

Of course, "Real Housewives" are expected to bring the drama every season; that's what they're getting paid for! But fans say that this time Kyle has taken it too far. Here are the two things Kyle did to cause such an uproar.