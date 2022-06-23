Kyle Richards' Family Is Getting A TV Show Of Their Own
It's no secret that Kyle Richards comes from a family that seems to be made for reality television. While Richards was a child star, appearing in movies like "Halloween" and the show "Little House on the Prairie," she didn't dabble into the world of reality TV until she signed onto the hit Bravo show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010, per IMDb. Richards' two sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, have also appeared on the show briefly. But even before Richards starred in the hit Bravo show, her niece, Paris Hilton, seemed to pave the way for her family when she appeared in the high-larious hit "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie from 2003 through 2007.
As fans have seen on "RHOBH," Kyle's daughters — Sophia, Alexia, Farrah, and Portia, mean the world to her, and she seems to be a doting mom. She and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, share Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, while Farrah is from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. On Instagram, the mother of four regularly gushes over her kids' accomplishments, from graduations to birthdays, and everything else inbetween.
Now, it seems as though we'll be seeing a lot more of the famous family, but in a whole new way.
Mauricio Umansky and two of Kyle Richards' daughters to star in reality series
Kyle Richards' family is ready for their close-up! Fans have seen glimpses of her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and four daughters — Sophia, Alexia, Farrah, and Portia on the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," though there's no doubt that Richards gets the most screen time, by far. However, Mauricio, Alexia, and Farrah are ready to show off their real-estate skills in a new series that follows them doing what they do best — selling houses.
According to The Queens of Bravo's Twitter page, the trio will star in a new series this fall. Variety reports that the show, titled "Buying Beverly Hills," is classified as a "real estate occu-soap." If it's anything like "RHOBH," we're sure there will be plenty of suspenseful moments. Not many other details of the show have been revealed, but it looks like it will be making its home on Netflix, like the other major real estate series, "Selling Sunset." ET reports that the show's first season will include eight episodes, though it's unclear if we'll be able to binge them all on the same day.
Mauricio also shared the news on his Instagram account as he gushed over how excited he was. "I'm beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall," he wrote. The reality star added, "our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles." We can't wait!