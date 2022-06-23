Kyle Richards' Family Is Getting A TV Show Of Their Own

It's no secret that Kyle Richards comes from a family that seems to be made for reality television. While Richards was a child star, appearing in movies like "Halloween" and the show "Little House on the Prairie," she didn't dabble into the world of reality TV until she signed onto the hit Bravo show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010, per IMDb. Richards' two sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, have also appeared on the show briefly. But even before Richards starred in the hit Bravo show, her niece, Paris Hilton, seemed to pave the way for her family when she appeared in the high-larious hit "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie from 2003 through 2007.

As fans have seen on "RHOBH," Kyle's daughters — Sophia, Alexia, Farrah, and Portia, mean the world to her, and she seems to be a doting mom. She and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, share Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, while Farrah is from a previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. On Instagram, the mother of four regularly gushes over her kids' accomplishments, from graduations to birthdays, and everything else inbetween.

Now, it seems as though we'll be seeing a lot more of the famous family, but in a whole new way.