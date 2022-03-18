Source Weighs In On Kim And Kyle Richards' Noticeable Absence From Kathy Hilton's Birthday

As a famous socialite, Kathy Hilton is always making headlines for her over-the-top, luxurious lifestyle, but also for being a reality TV personality alongside her two sisters, Kim and Kim Richards. The three "K" sisters are all stars of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after Kathy joined in on the filming during Season 11. Kyle and Kim haven't been shy about showcasing their family drama, as the two started as Housewives on the series' first episode aired in 2010. Kyle still remains a fan-favorite on the hit show, although Kim stepped down as a main character after Season 5, but has continued to make frequent confessionals throughout the following seasons, per People.

Kathy, however, hasn't let her previous fallouts with her sisters unfold as much in the public eye. Kyle has been open about her strained relationship with Kathy, she's clarified the two have moved on from their "poorly handled" past of not talking to each other for years. Fans have loved to see Kathy get along with her younger sisters since agreeing to film some scenes on "RHOBH" in 2021 and are excited she's returning part-time for Season 12.

With Page Six reporting the trio is "on good terms" at the moment, some are wondering why Kim and Kyle would ditch out on an opportunity to celebrate their older sister's birthday party at a lavish West Hollywood get-together.