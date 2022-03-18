Source Weighs In On Kim And Kyle Richards' Noticeable Absence From Kathy Hilton's Birthday
As a famous socialite, Kathy Hilton is always making headlines for her over-the-top, luxurious lifestyle, but also for being a reality TV personality alongside her two sisters, Kim and Kim Richards. The three "K" sisters are all stars of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after Kathy joined in on the filming during Season 11. Kyle and Kim haven't been shy about showcasing their family drama, as the two started as Housewives on the series' first episode aired in 2010. Kyle still remains a fan-favorite on the hit show, although Kim stepped down as a main character after Season 5, but has continued to make frequent confessionals throughout the following seasons, per People.
Kathy, however, hasn't let her previous fallouts with her sisters unfold as much in the public eye. Kyle has been open about her strained relationship with Kathy, she's clarified the two have moved on from their "poorly handled" past of not talking to each other for years. Fans have loved to see Kathy get along with her younger sisters since agreeing to film some scenes on "RHOBH" in 2021 and are excited she's returning part-time for Season 12.
With Page Six reporting the trio is "on good terms" at the moment, some are wondering why Kim and Kyle would ditch out on an opportunity to celebrate their older sister's birthday party at a lavish West Hollywood get-together.
Why Kyle and Kim Richards skipped their sister's birthday party
Kathy Hilton threw a star-studded birthday party in Hollywood on March 15, although the philanthropist's official date of birth is on March 13, per IMDb. There was no sign of either Kim or Kyle Richards at their older sister's 65th birthday celebration dinner. And with neither of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars giving Kathy a birthday shoutout on their social media, fans are wondering what's happening between the "K" sisters. But Page Six reported the trio is doing fine and just living busy lives. Although recording for Season 12 of "RHOBH" wrapped, Kyle's absence was due to "filming," while Kim had a prior "commitment" with one of her three daughters.
According to Radar Online, Kathy recently "got upset" and left on uncertain terms with "RHOBH" stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne while filming the latest season in Colorado. An incident where her sister Kim used foul language in a meltdown left the socialite feeling rocky about her relationship with Lisa and Erika, who both reportedly didn't take Kathy's sister's side in the situation.
Now with Kathy questionably returning for a Season 13 and her manager saying, "She's enjoyed the experience," but might be looking to resign from her "friend" status on the reality series, we'll just have to wait for Bravo to release new episodes to find out what's really going on. According to Us Weekly, a premiere date for the hit reality series' upcoming season hasn't been released.