The Tragic Death Of Music Legend Jeff Beck

The impact of Jeff Beck's immense talent and career cannot be overstated — he was just that good! His work with the '60s London-based band, The Yardbirds, brought him notoriety, but he went on to front other bands like The Jeff Beck Group and the trio Beck, Bogert & Appice. The genre-defying guitarist is often credited for being one of the pioneers of the combination of rock n' roll, blues, and folk music, creating a new sound in the British rock scene, per Variety.

Beck was not just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once, but TWICE. The first time was as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992, and the second time was in 2009 on his own solo merit. The English musician won a total of eight Grammy Awards along with a whopping 17 nominations. In 2015, Rolling Stone dubbed Beck one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists" of all time, coming in at the number five spot for his "combination of brilliant technique with personality."

Our condolences go out to Beck's loved ones.