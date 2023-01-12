Ashley Tisdale Gets Honest About Her Struggle With Alopecia

On a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about having alopecia and dealing with hair loss. "It was terrifying when it first started," she said (via Health), mentioning that she was "shaking in fear" when she started losing her hair while she was in the shower. "That's why I cut my hair and why I continue to cut it." She also expressed that she was saddened to not "have the choice" to have hair or not.

Although Pinkett Smith has been pretty open about her condition, it certainly came to light when she was the center of a G.I. Jane joke at the 2022 Oscars, which prompted her husband, Will Smith, to walk onstage, slap Chris Rock, and continue to shout, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

But Pinkett Smith isn't the only celebrity who has been open about having alopecia. According to BuzzFeed, Jesy Nelson from Little Mix, "Scream" star Neve Campbell, and even Tyra Banks have dealt with some form of alopecia or hair loss. And now, Ashley Tisdale can be added to that list.