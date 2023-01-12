Lisa Marie Presley's Medical Emergency Has Fans Revisiting Her Golden Globes Appearance
There had been no word that Lisa Marie Presley was not in good health before her sudden hospitalization on January 12. However, after the news broke, some concerned fans wondered if there had been signs that the singer was ill in her appearance at the Golden Globes just days earlier.
Presley had attended the ceremony in support of Austin Butler, who was nominated (and later won) for best actor in a drama, motion picture for his performance in "Elvis." However, according to TMZ, Presley — daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — was rushed to the hospital two days later after suffering what appeared to be a cardiac arrest at her home. Responders are reported to have performed CPR on the singer-songwriter and regained a pulse before she was taken to the hospital. A spokesperson from the LA County Sheriff's Department told The Hollywood Reporter, that they had responded to a call about a woman in her 50s who had a cardiac arrest and that the woman was indeed transported to the hospital, but would not confirm the woman was Presley.
Many fans voiced their support for Presley on Twitter, while others questioned her appearance at the Globes.
Twitter thinks Lisa Marie Presley looked unwell at the Golden Globes
Did Lisa Marie Presley show signs of being sick at the Golden Globes on January 10? Twitter seems to think so. "She didn't look well at the Golden Globes.
She's ONLY 54," one person tweeted. "Lisa Marie Presley did look awful," another person agreed in the comments. Along with a picture of Presley from the event, another person observed, "She did look rather fragile at the Golden Globes a few nights ago." Quote-tweeting TMZ's post, one person offered "prayers up" for Presley and her family, adding, "She has been through much in her life. Her children and her mother [need] her."
To be clear, unlike the EMTs who responded to the emergency call and the doctors at the hospital where Presley was taken, most Twitter users are not medical professionals, and probably aren't the best source of information. Luckily, according to TMZ, she is being treated by trained professionals at the hospital. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, is also reported to be by her side.