Lisa Marie Presley's Medical Emergency Has Fans Revisiting Her Golden Globes Appearance

There had been no word that Lisa Marie Presley was not in good health before her sudden hospitalization on January 12. However, after the news broke, some concerned fans wondered if there had been signs that the singer was ill in her appearance at the Golden Globes just days earlier.

Presley had attended the ceremony in support of Austin Butler, who was nominated (and later won) for best actor in a drama, motion picture for his performance in "Elvis." However, according to TMZ, Presley — daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — was rushed to the hospital two days later after suffering what appeared to be a cardiac arrest at her home. Responders are reported to have performed CPR on the singer-songwriter and regained a pulse before she was taken to the hospital. A spokesperson from the LA County Sheriff's Department told The Hollywood Reporter, that they had responded to a call about a woman in her 50s who had a cardiac arrest and that the woman was indeed transported to the hospital, but would not confirm the woman was Presley.

Many fans voiced their support for Presley on Twitter, while others questioned her appearance at the Globes.