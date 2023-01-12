NASCAR's Kevin Harvick Announces His Retirement With A Toast

In 2020, it was announced that Kevin Harvick signed a contract extension that would keep him behind the wheel until 2023. "I really like racing with the group of guys in the organization where I'm at, and I worked my whole career, and feel like I got here with a group of guys and people that I want to have had success with," he told NASCAR, mentioning that racing for a little while longer "just made sense." He also hinted that the idea of future work in television and radio sparked his interest, but at the time, he was focusing on being competitive for a few more years.

The NASCAR driver detailed the decision to extend his contract on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s "The Dale Dr. Download" podcast. He stated that he was originally planning to retire in 2021. "We started having conversations about what we were going to do next," he said. "And that led to two more years [of racing] in '22 and '23." He also mentioned that his competitive drive motivated him to keep going.

And in December 2022, Harvick still wasn't sure about retirement. "It could go either way at this particular point," he told Racing News, adding that there were a lot of people who needed to know his plans before the news got to the public. "Going into Daytona [in February 2023], I'll know what I'm going to do," he added. And it looks like Harvick has made that decision.