The Big Regret Lisa Marie Presley Had About Her Marriage To Michael Jackson

As the news of Lisa Marie Presley's tragic death sends shockwaves through Hollywood, many are remembering Lisa Marie's past, particularly her love life.

Lisa Marie's relationship history included a number of marriages to some famous faces, including music icon Michael Jackson. The spotlight proved to be hard on Lisa Marie and Jackson's relationship, though, as their marriage ended in divorce after only two years. Speaking to the New York Times about her split from Jackson in 1996, Lisa Marie explained, "I was still relatively young, and trying to decide what would be better for me: being with someone who doesn't have anything, and then they get trampled and have no ego because they just become 'Mr. Presley,' or being with someone whose situation is comparable to mine."

Indeed, MJ's experience with fame paralleled that of Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley in more ways than one. Unfortunately, just like Elvis, Jackson met a tragic fate more than a decade after his marriage to Lisa Marie. She would end up having a major regret about their failed union, which she admitted after his death.